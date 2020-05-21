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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1939 - Tuesday - May 19, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/kPkv5Ba7elk
BREAKING: UKRAINE CORRUPTION EXPOSED - SECRET AUDIO OF BIDEN & KERRY CORRUPTION RELEASED 1939-6PM
The audio tape was released by Creative Destruction Media where Joe Biden is pressuring former Ukrainian President Poroshenko to fire former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin.Victor Shokin was investigating Joe Biden’s son Hunter at the time.Joe Biden was US Vice President when he pressured the foreign leader.TRENDING:House Democrats Say Trump-Russia Obstruction Investigation ‘Ongoing’ – Could Result in New Articles of Impeachment!Poroshenko complied and fired Shokin.Creative Destruction Media has the transcript. Here is the section where Joe Biden starts talking. Biden mentions Donald Trump! THERE IS MORE COMING! Do Not Forget — DEMOCRATS IMPEACHED TRUMP OVER THIS!
BREAKING: UKRAINE CORRUPTION EXPOSED – SECRET AUDIO OF BIDEN & KERRY CORRUPTION RELEASED – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/riL630qHzHR
GUEST: In 2010, Maryam Henein’s 15-year career as an investigative journalist, entrepeneur, and producer hit a milestone with the release of her award-winning documentary Vanishing of the Bees, narrated by Ellen Page. It also marked her directorial debut. Maryam’s other credits include programs for the BBC, Discovery, Robert Greenwald, and Morgan Spurlock—plus, she co-wrote and hosted a program for TLC about the Ark of the Covenant. Her articles have appeared in several publications including the Los Angeles Times, Maxim, Science & Spirit Magazine, and Penthouse. https://www.honeycolony.com/about/team/maryam-henein/
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