Der Kampf unseres Lebens (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)

Diese wichtigen Worte haben wir ebenfalls ins Englische Übersetzt.Es betrifft jedes Volk und Land was weltweit geschieht.
Die Freiheit und Wahrheit sind NICHT verhandelbar.
Helft mit, werdet aktiv und wir können die Welt endlich zum Positiven verändern anstatt in einer Negativ-Spirale weiter zu versinken.
Jeder ist gefragt.
__
Viele Grüße,
FTAOL-Mirror
Unsere Kanäle:
https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies
Musik:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kcw8xNxkZtM
FFXIV OST Ishgard Day Theme (Solid)
