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COMMON LAW FOR THE UNVACCINATED KNOW YOUR LEGAL AND LAWFUL RIGHTS
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202 views • January 20, 2022
Telegram Channel - https://t.me/MatrixRedPillTruth
If you want to know what to say if your asked about your jab status, this video is for you. It just takes courage to stand up. The more you do it, the easier it gets....
If you want to know what to say if your asked about your jab status, this video is for you. It just takes courage to stand up. The more you do it, the easier it gets....
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