AMA DEMANDS DOJ PROSECUTE ONLINE CRITICS OF TRANSGENDER MUTILATION OF CHILDREN
A medical cabal is demanding that Attorney General Merrick Garland order the Department of Justice to prosecute online influencers such as podcasters and bloggers who criticize transgender mutilation of children and teenagers. This chilling call for censorship by the American Medical Association and two other national groups is the latest attack on the constitutional right of free speech for all Americans.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/4/22.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.