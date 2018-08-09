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9/08/18 #FRAUDBOOK: S_ndberg’s Foundation, Survey Monkey, Corporate Fascism #LEANINMACHINE
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54 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
9/08/18As Q reports the dragnet taking down BIg Tech treason, we look deeper into the S_ndberg SES timeline- Family foundation, leanin.org, providing social engineering data to HR for the Gender political discourse, etc..
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Please watch Part 1, yesterday’s video that starts this deep dive on Sandb_rg’s SES history, Cl_nton collaboration, and major deep state ties in forming FB as an international surveillance tool designed to strip humanity of our God given rights.
Thank you to everyone who supports You Are Free TV! We Are Free!
Thank you, and choose Freedom, do not consent to social slavery designed by an elite Cabal. We have a Constitution, let’s exercise our Constitutional rights in a united front to end the Globalist Prison Planet agenda! We ARE Free!!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
9/08/18As Q reports the dragnet taking down BIg Tech treason, we look deeper into the S_ndberg SES timeline- Family foundation, leanin.org, providing social engineering data to HR for the Gender political discourse, etc..
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Please watch Part 1, yesterday’s video that starts this deep dive on Sandb_rg’s SES history, Cl_nton collaboration, and major deep state ties in forming FB as an international surveillance tool designed to strip humanity of our God given rights.
Thank you to everyone who supports You Are Free TV! We Are Free!
Thank you, and choose Freedom, do not consent to social slavery designed by an elite Cabal. We have a Constitution, let’s exercise our Constitutional rights in a united front to end the Globalist Prison Planet agenda! We ARE Free!!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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