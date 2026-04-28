The Catastrophic Impact of Halting Global Trade, an interview with Matt Bracken

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Global trade keeps 8 billion people fed and functioning. Stop the ships, and everything breaks—fuel, food, medicine. What follows isn’t just recession—it’s systemic collapse. Are we closer than we think to a world where trade grinds to a halt?
#GlobalTrade #SupplyChain #EconomicCrisis #Logistics #WorldEconomy #TradeCollapse #Future
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