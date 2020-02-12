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Attack on the Constitution & the Tocqueville Prophecy
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11 views • February 12, 2020
On today’s program, Zach and Andrew discuss the blatant attack on the Constitution of the United States, and in effect, the foundation of its republic.
Don’t miss the latter portion of the program, where they share the ominous prophecy given over 150 years ago by the famous French aristocrat Alexis De Tocqueville describing what will happen to America when it ceases to be governed by God.
Follow the Zach Drew Show at ZachDrewShow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
Original Airdate 11/23/18
Don’t miss the latter portion of the program, where they share the ominous prophecy given over 150 years ago by the famous French aristocrat Alexis De Tocqueville describing what will happen to America when it ceases to be governed by God.
Follow the Zach Drew Show at ZachDrewShow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
Original Airdate 11/23/18
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