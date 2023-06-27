Create New Account
Route 91: Uncovering The Cover Up
One of the most censored documentaries of all time, Mindy Robinson exposes what really happened on October 1, 2017, at the Route 91 country music concert in Las Vegas, when 58 people were murdered in one of the largest mass killings in American history

Watch the documentary to find out all the things they’ve covered up about this tragedy that they don’t want you to know about...

https://rumble.com/v2amjbu-route-91-uncovering-the-cover-up.html

