South East Asian Freedom Rally 2 March 2024 Melbourne

This rally was a combined effort by the Myanmar, Vietnam, Cambodia and Lao Diaspora in Australia, using plenty of flags and banners. This Saturday they came together on the steps of the Victorian Parliament House. Each nation's diaspora group had a different grievance to voice. The reason for the focused and colourful effort was because the 2024 ASEAN Special Summit in Australia was coming up, so the Australian Government was being called to impress on the South East Asian leaders at the Summit of the need to stop the human rights atrocities and/or the dangers of being indebted to China. The Australian Government has an opportunity to investigate and highlight the crimes against humanity in these areas so close to our shores.