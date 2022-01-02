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The Trail to Yetistan
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22 views • January 02, 2022
There is a way to get into the secret valley of Yetistan on foot, but the trail is treacherous and fraught with peril. The sights around and below Yetistan are indeed breathtaking, But Yetistans' border patrol have been known to give unwelcome visitors a rather rough time of it.
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