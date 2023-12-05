Understanding the New Ohio House Bills 161 and 187

In this episode of Common Sense Ohio, hosts Norm Murdock, Steve Palmer, and Brett Johnson delve into a wide range of topics, guided by their common sense perspective.

Ohio House Bill 187. What is the impact on property values, particularly for individuals on fixed incomes? They discuss how inflation, added taxes and constructive eviction further exacerbate the challenges faced by the elderly. The conversation exposes the effects of real estate investors offering life tenancies.

Ohio House Bill 161. Revised Code to eliminate the spousal exceptions for the offenses of rape, sexual battery, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, gross sexual imposition, sexual imposition, and importuning and to permit a person to testify against the person's spouse in a prosecution for any of those offenses. What effect might this have on divorce settlements?

SAT and ACT's are continuing to be downplayed by a number of Ohio universities. They look at the evolving landscape of college admissions without standardized testing requirements.

Censorship by social media platforms and the potential erosion of constitutional rights. They draw parallels to George Orwell's "1984," and express concerns about the incremental erosion of freedoms and the dangers of political self-interest when granting power.