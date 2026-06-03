Alex Jones Network - Victor Bout - Putin Set To Greenlight TOTAL WAR With Ukraine If Major Peace Deal Not Reached Soon - 6-02-2026

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Putin Set To Greenlight TOTAL WAR With Ukraine / NATO If Major Peace Deal Not Reached Soon, Warns Top Russian Military Insider Victor Bout In Full Must-Watch Interview With Alex Jones!

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