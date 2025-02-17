BrightLearn - The Russia Hoax The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump by Gregg Jarrett

The narrative of "The Russia Hoax" explores the profound impact of a controversial investigation that began in the summer of 2016, initiated by former FBI director James Comey into then-candidate Donald Trump. Despite a lack of credible evidence, the probe was framed as a "counterintelligence matter," enabling a covert criminal investigation that spanned nearly two years. This period saw extensive efforts by the FBI, U.S. intelligence agencies, the media, and Democrats to uncover Trump-Russia collusion, a crime that, under U.S. law, did not exist. Simultaneously, the FBI cleared Hillary Clinton of wrongdoing in her email scandal, despite significant evidence of mishandling classified information. The investigation was fueled by a dubious dossier funded by the Clinton campaign and compiled by a former British spy, which was used to justify surveillance on a Trump campaign associate. The media perpetuated the collusion narrative, shifting to obstruction of justice when collusion was disproven. Although Mueller's investigation resulted in indictments, none were related to collusion. The saga exposes a web of abuse of power, manipulation, and disregard for the rule of law, ultimately serving as a cautionary tale about the dangers of such actions and the importance of vigilance and accountability in a democracy.





