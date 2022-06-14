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Full Moon Reading 14 June 2022
Silver Dove
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251 views • June 14, 2022

SkyView Astrology: Full Moon Reading 14 June 2022

By Katharina Bless

This Full moon has a very important message and once we understand it, it’s much easier to go through this time, through this tunnel to come out at the other end and not being stuck.

We are shifting form “normal” to “natural”. When we are in a norm and programmed, we loose the connectionto our true nature! Now we are being transformed back to natural… at least those who are not holding on to the old and outdated matrix.


This is a reading with the real star constellations. For those new to my moon readings, please check out the latest Introduction because it is quite different from the Western/Tropical Astrology and my previous reading in my blog page:

A guide to Life’s Pilgrimage and the Soul’s Path of Evolution

https://skyviewastrology.wordpress.com/2020/12/14/a-guide-to-lifes-pilgrimage-and-the-souls-path-of-evolution/


You can follow my Silver Dove Network at Telegram: https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz or you can reach me there: @KatharinaBless


Personal Readings with Katharina

My readings are very powerful tools to better understand your life. SkyView Astrology is more accurate than any fortune telling, It give you the curriculum of your life. I also offer Dakini Oracle readings. For details go to: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/dakini-oracle-skyview-astrology-readings

**SkyView Astrology (outer circle) works with the real star-constellations. Western/Tropical Astrology (inner circle) has nothing to do with the stars anymore and their 1˚ Aries is 28˚ apart from the true star constellations, the Vedic/Indian system is 6˚ degrees different.

SkyView Astrology does not tell you who you are, but shows the time quality and blueprint/road-map of one’s life. It also is no fortune telling tool and can’t predict the future since you have the innate ability to co-create your life within the curriculum you have chosen for this incarnation. Once you know how, you can change your life and time line.

The dates of the transition of the sun are based on the guidelines of IAU (International Astronomical Union).

Katharina Bless is Author of “SkyView Astrology – Applying the real Star Constellations to our Life’s Journey and Soul Evolution” and “Flower Healing Power” book one and two and “The Secret of the Abundance Box”. She lives in Chiang Rai, Thailand. If you are interested to have a personal reading or life coaching, you can contact me through my blog page or at Telegram.

Keywords
transitionreal star constellationsskyview astrologyfull moon reading
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