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Trump: I would pass payroll tax cuts if Dems approve it
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11 views • March 04, 2020
President Trump speaks to reporters about the Federal Reserve, tax cuts and the markets along with the National Institute of Health’s Dr. Anthony Fauci and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.
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