The real secret to dance. Tutorial. Dance at any party freely. Guys Girls. No clothes skip to 5:30 for lesson

You can skip about halfway through for the lesson maybe about 5:30
It’s a long one guys. I highlight a lot here, and if you watch you’ll be able to dance at any party the rest of your life if you absorb what I’m saying. Don’t judge yourself, I caught myself judging a few times during the video. It’s normal. Be you. Please subscribe if you like my video, I appreciate the love, right back at you.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.