America's Front Line Doctors: Dr. Simone Gold has been released and has a message for you!
"I am incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from the public, and I am happy to finally be reunited with my loved ones. Thank you for believing in me. I will not let you down." 🇺🇸
Congressman Gohmert presents Dr. Simone Gold an American flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol. "I am honored to receive this recognition from Congressman Gohmert, a true believer in freedom and a fierce defender of our constitutional rights." Dr. Simone Gold
-Dr. Simone Gold, MD, JD
#FreedomIsGOLD
Source - https://t.me/AmericasFrontlineDoctors/770
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.