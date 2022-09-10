America's Front Line Doctors: Dr. Simone Gold has been released and has a message for you!

"I am incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from the public, and I am happy to finally be reunited with my loved ones. Thank you for believing in me. I will not let you down." 🇺🇸

Congressman Gohmert presents Dr. Simone Gold an American flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol. "I am honored to receive this recognition from Congressman Gohmert, a true believer in freedom and a fierce defender of our constitutional rights." Dr. Simone Gold









-Dr. Simone Gold, MD, JD

