Dr. Simone Gold has been released and has a message for you!
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
America's Front Line Doctors: Dr. Simone Gold has been released and has a message for you!

"I am incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from the public, and I am happy to finally be reunited with my loved ones.  Thank you for believing in me. I will not let you down." 🇺🇸     

Congressman Gohmert presents Dr. Simone Gold an American flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol.   "I am honored to receive this recognition from Congressman Gohmert, a true believer in freedom and a fierce defender of our constitutional rights."  Dr. Simone Gold



-Dr. Simone Gold, MD, JD

#FreedomIsGOLD

Source - https://t.me/AmericasFrontlineDoctors/770

Keywords
vaccinespandemicmandatescorona viruscovidplandemicdr simone goldprison release

