© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
America's Front Line Doctors: Dr. Simone Gold has been released and has a message for you!
"I am incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from the public, and I am happy to finally be reunited with my loved ones. Thank you for believing in me. I will not let you down." 🇺🇸
Congressman Gohmert presents Dr. Simone Gold an American flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol. "I am honored to receive this recognition from Congressman Gohmert, a true believer in freedom and a fierce defender of our constitutional rights." Dr. Simone Gold
-Dr. Simone Gold, MD, JD
#FreedomIsGOLD
Source - https://t.me/AmericasFrontlineDoctors/770