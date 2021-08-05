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Health Care is Worse Today than it was 50 Years Ago.
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32 views • August 05, 2021
International bestselling author and retired medical doctor, Dr Vernon Coleman, explains how medical care has deteriorated, why doctors and drug companies are lying when they claim that life expectation has improved, and why the UK's hopelessly bureaucratic health service now probably kills more people than it saves. Dr Coleman is the author of 'How to Stop Your Doctor Killing You'.
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