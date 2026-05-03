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Strait of Hormuz remains under Iran’s control despite US claims - Here’s how
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Strait of Hormuz remains under Iran’s control despite US claims - Here’s how  

💬 “Iran’s mosquito fleet can swarm vessels such as warships or commercial vessels,” Al Jazeera reports.  “Dozens of speedboats approach the target simultaneously from different directions, overwhelming its defense systems.” 

Iran’s fleet of cheap and agile boats allows the IRGC to maintain the blockade despite Donald Trump’s claims of fully destroying the country’s navy and obliterating its military capabilities. 

The IRGC’s speedboats boast some truly impressive capabilities:

➡️ Armed with: machine guns, missiles, rockets, drones

➡️ Speeds of up to 200 km/h

➡️ Weigh under 10 tons

Adding:

Eighth front: Israel spends $730m on narrative control to whitewash it's war crimes

As international support for Israel erodes over rising regional hostilities, Israeli lawmakers responded by adding $730 million to the 2026 propaganda budget last month, Israeli media report. 

 The funds are designated for Hasbara, the country's information warfare apparatus that is now rebranded by Israeli officials as the “Eighth Front,” or a so-called “Digital Iron Dome.” It operates as a real-time digital censor, using AI and influencer networks to suppress unfriendly content while pushing state-approved narratives.

This year’s allocation, over four times that of last year, funds a campaign of digital ads and political outreach to shape perceptions of Israel. Analysts, however, reject the spending as powerless against the reality of Israel’s actions in the Middle East.


@geopolitics_prime

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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