Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Quantum of natural free range human plus force of will .. belief and faith in God
125 views
channel image
Agapes Light
Published 2 months ago |

oscillatory density of the Holy Spirit strnegthening the calibration of the phase and phage states


full body autonomy and topically staying aware and present in and of your own body and skin
conscious choice to fellowship with those you qunatumly entangle with gusrd their hearts with faith and love for God

sounds oike the bible, the ten commandments

God is good to us … I just made sure the matlab liars got to watch close up real time all while dewing my face ..

and i was still faster and i am still doin just fine. we all will. bc God said so. Amen ;)

URLlbry://@P§inerG¥#3/trim.E2FA5FA1-98F4-4D01-B5B7-3379B3636C3A#3
Keywords
sciencegodtruthtelecommunicationsbiofieldieeewireless human anatomy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket