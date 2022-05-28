UK COLUMN INTERVIEW WITH SHEIKH IMRAN HOSEIN - Exeter, UK, PART III

part three of a great fireside chat from the heart of our life of what i means to be human in the end times ..."Transhumanism is the real threat ... carbon copies and digital and the inversion of all that is good in our soil, our plants, our animals and our humanity, we need to reclaim one plus one equals three and annihilate what is east and what is west, divide and conquer is mr globalist way ... we need to break free of the me everyone else wants us to be ... and focus on how can we get back to the pure soil, pure plants, pure animals and pure man? how am i to remain human?"