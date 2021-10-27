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Ivermectin Is An Approved Treatment For COVID-19 - Dr. Bryan Ardis Oct. 7, 2021
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39 views • October 27, 2021
Proof!!!
Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals on Laura Lynn's show the little known fact that Ivermectin IS AN APROVED TREATMENT FOR COVID-19.
It is on the NIH's (Naional Institutes of Heath) own websighte.
Type:
1. nih.gov
2. Type 'table 2e' in the search box and then click on the magnifying glass
3. click on the very first line "Characteristics of Antiviral Agents That Are Approved or Under Evaluation for the Treatment of COVID-19"
Table 2e. Characteristics of Antiviral Agents That Are Approved or Under Evaluation for the Treatment of COVID-19
https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/tables/table-2e/
Notice last update of this page was July 8, 2021
Treatments Approved For Treatment of COVID-19
1. Remdesivir
2. Ivermectin
3.Nitazoxanide
Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals on Laura Lynn's show the little known fact that Ivermectin IS AN APROVED TREATMENT FOR COVID-19.
It is on the NIH's (Naional Institutes of Heath) own websighte.
Type:
1. nih.gov
2. Type 'table 2e' in the search box and then click on the magnifying glass
3. click on the very first line "Characteristics of Antiviral Agents That Are Approved or Under Evaluation for the Treatment of COVID-19"
Table 2e. Characteristics of Antiviral Agents That Are Approved or Under Evaluation for the Treatment of COVID-19
https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/tables/table-2e/
Notice last update of this page was July 8, 2021
Treatments Approved For Treatment of COVID-19
1. Remdesivir
2. Ivermectin
3.Nitazoxanide
Keywords
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