MK Ultra Survivor J.R. Sweet Exposes Untold Horrors of CIA Program | SURVIVOR STORIES EP01, Part 1

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"Once you see it, you can't unsee it." In Episode One of my new series, Survivor Stories, I sit down with J.R. Sweet, a survivor of the CIA's trauma-based mind control program, MK Ultra, and a former sleeper assassin who is now awake and blowing the whistle. Born into a royal Satanic bloodline, J.R. was selected for the program as a young child and was subjected to years of systematic trauma designed to fracture his mind and create multiple programmable personalities.This is Part One of a two-part conversation. ⚠️ WARNING: This episode contains disturbing and graphic subject matter. Viewer discretion is strongly advised. This content is intended for adults (18+) only and may be triggering for individuals with a history of trauma, abuse, or trauma-based programming. Leave your reaction in the comments. I read them all. Visit J.R.’s website: https://mormonmonarch.com/ Contact J.R.: [email protected] Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Download Rumble Wallet now and step away from the big banks — for good! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/