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MK Ultra Survivor J.R. Sweet Exposes Untold Horrors of CIA Program | SURVIVOR STORIES EP01, Part 1
Man in America
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"Once you see it, you can't unsee it." In Episode One of my new series, Survivor Stories, I sit down with J.R. Sweet, a survivor of the CIA's trauma-based mind control program, MK Ultra, and a former sleeper assassin who is now awake and blowing the whistle. Born into a royal Satanic bloodline, J.R. was selected for the program as a young child and was subjected to years of systematic trauma designed to fracture his mind and create multiple programmable personalities.This is Part One of a two-part conversation. ⚠️ WARNING: This episode contains disturbing and graphic subject matter. Viewer discretion is strongly advised. This content is intended for adults (18+) only and may be triggering for individuals with a history of trauma, abuse, or trauma-based programming. Leave your reaction in the comments. I read them all. Visit J.R.’s website: https://mormonmonarch.com/ Contact J.R.: [email protected] Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Download Rumble Wallet now and step away from the big banks — for good! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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