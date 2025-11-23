A couple of Jews running cover for the Epstein files, tells you all you need to know....

Ana Kasparian destroys Alan Dershowitz and Josh Hammer, each of whom tried to run cover for Jeffrey Epstein’s international child-trafficking ring.



Dershowitz argues that calling out elite pedophiles in government is basically McCarthyism and insists everyone deserves “due process.”



Josh Hammer falsely claims Americans don’t care about Epstein’s child trafficking and says Epstein was working for the CIA to blackmail Israel.

Source @Shadow of Ezra

-------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!