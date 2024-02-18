Create New Account
Chinese Nationals Pouring Into the US Spark Huge National Security Concerns
American Patriots God Country
Published 15 hours ago

1. Watch as Border Patrol mass releases hundreds of illegal migrants to a city street in San Diego as CBP facilities are overcrowded - https://twitter.com/BillMelugin_/status/1702725504044867747

2. Border Patrol reports a 900% spike in Chinese migrants crossing at the southern border - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NiS1PfHnMew

3. Chinese Nationals Pouring Into Country Spark National Security Concerns - https://www.oann.com/video/oan-contribution/chinese-nationals-pouring-into-country-spark-national-security-concerns/

4. Large groups of migrants , mostly Chinese national men crossing illegally through open gaps on the border wall in Jacumba Hot Springs , CA - https://twitter.com/VenturaReport/status/1731736578404589872

5. Here Come the Chinese - A Group of Chinese Migrants Entering the United States Illegally! - https://t.me/APFGAC/19437

6. Chinese Migrants Say TikTok Is Helping Them Cross U.S. Border - https://www.oann.com/newsroom/chinese-migrants-say-tiktok-is-helping-them-cross-u-s-border/

7. Military Aged US-Bound Chinese Staging at Colombian Hotel, Chinese Police in America - https://twitter.com/realmuckraker/status/1731861221794599123

8. Live from the Darian Gap - Chinese Communists Plan to Take Over the United States Exposed - https://madmaxworld.tv/watch?id=6454290406ad5506dd73dd8e

9. Chinese nationals flooding US border with Michael Yon - https://rumble.com/v2krtwy-chinese-nationals-flooding-us-border-with-michael-yon.html

