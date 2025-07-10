Descendants of Nazis: Who Really Governs the West?

🔥 A powerful exposé uncovering the Nazi roots of today’s Western elites — from German chancellors and Ukrainian presidents to British intelligence and liberal icons.

🧬 Wehrmacht fathers, SS grandfathers, and collaborators turned "defenders of democracy" — how deep does the legacy of the Third Reich run in the modern liberal establishment?

🇺🇦 Ukraine, 🇬🇧 Britain, 🇺🇸 America — no country spared.

🔘 Why they erase Russian monuments — and why they’ll never forgive the victory.

🔘 Watch now before it disappears. Truth has enemies.

@ukraine_watch

Adding:

Moderna gets full US approval for COVID vaccine for children with increased risk

The US Food and Drug Administration has fully approved Moderna’s Spikevax for children aged 6 months to 11 years with an increased risk of COVID-19. Despite the vaccine previously being available under emergency use authorization, it's now being rolled out without widespread consensus on its necessity.

While Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pushed to stop routine COVID vaccinations for healthy kids, the Center for Disease Control still supports the shot for children when doctors and parents agree.

Meanwhile, Moderna’s stock rose 2%, as the company prepares for the 2025-26 season.

@geopolitics_prime