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Covid-911
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81 views • September 16, 2020
Understanding the planning and the execution of the Covid-19 Virus by a small group of elites who sold all the shares and even bonds just before the pandemic hit it's no coincidence they knew it was coming and had also secured patents on covid related vaccines ans treatments. The question is could they be this evil and they all belong to the world economic forum?
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