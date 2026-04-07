Trump Calls Iranians Animals: with excuses for, it's not a war crime to strike Iran’s bridges & power plants - (It's a War Crime!) - at Easter egg roll, today

Reporter: How would it not be a war crime to strike Iran’s bridges and power plants?

Trump: They’re animals.....

Earlier today.

PS those Iranians killed were not protesters, they were insurrectionists, paid for by Mossad and CIA... video posted yesterday about it... https://www.brighteon.com/fc82b0a8-108a-4135-a9ee-37bdead3a56d



Adding, from Trump yesterday, Easter Sunday:

@realDonaldTrump

Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Apr 05, 2026

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116351998782539414