Trump Calls Iranians Animals: with excuses for, it's not a war crime to strike Iran’s bridges & power plants - (It's a War Crime!) - at Easter egg roll, today

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Reporter: How would it not be a war crime to strike Iran’s bridges and power plants?
Trump: They’re animals.....
Earlier today.
PS those Iranians killed were not protesters, they were insurrectionists, paid for by Mossad and CIA... video posted yesterday about it... https://www.brighteon.com/fc82b0a8-108a-4135-a9ee-37bdead3a56d
Adding, from Trump yesterday, Easter Sunday:
@realDonaldTrump
Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP
Apr 05, 2026
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116351998782539414