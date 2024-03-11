Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Democrat Liars vs Me + Jordan Peterson on FREE SPEECH
channel image
Recharge Freedom
331 Subscribers
9 views
Published 18 hours ago

Democrat, official liar, Dan Goldman, proclaimed that it was the Republicans, who were benefiting from disinformation that needs to be censored on social media, via what is definitely confession, through projection, as who was creating all the misinformation during the 2020 election and Covid. Their hypocrisy is unparalleled. #jordanpeterson #freespeech #dangoldman

Keywords
free speechcensorshipdemocratsbill of rightsusdemocratfirst amendmentcongressjordannewsomdisinformationjordan petersonliarsmisinformationgavincoviddan goldmanpeterson testimony

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket