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Biden screws up and says voters don't matter
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540 views • November 17, 2020
Biden "legal team" seeking $30 million . . . . . to pay the judge
This BIDEN is not Human
So now the big question is, why does Biden need THAT MUCH to defend an accurate and lawful election?
$30 million is what matters if he's going to be "elected" regardless after his fraud scheme was busted.
This BIDEN is not Human
So now the big question is, why does Biden need THAT MUCH to defend an accurate and lawful election?
$30 million is what matters if he's going to be "elected" regardless after his fraud scheme was busted.
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