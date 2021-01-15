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God's Millstone (Do Not Offend Little Ones)
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64 views • January 15, 2021
Challenging Christian documentary by Missionary Spencer Smith.
There is a severe judgment in store for those who entice children into sin and cause them to reject God. Unfortunately, Babylon is at work in this world and young ones are regularly offended on many levels (entertainment, politics, education and religion).
"But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea." (Matthew 18:6)
"But Jesus said, Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven." (Matthew 19:14)
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* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
There is a severe judgment in store for those who entice children into sin and cause them to reject God. Unfortunately, Babylon is at work in this world and young ones are regularly offended on many levels (entertainment, politics, education and religion).
"But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea." (Matthew 18:6)
"But Jesus said, Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven." (Matthew 19:14)
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel by clicking on the red button and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
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