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Researchers Warn U.S. Food Supply Is a 50-Year “Uncontrolled Experiment”
Researchers say changes to the American food supply amount to “the largest uncontrolled science experiment on humanity for 50 years,” arguing many additives lack proper long-term testing. Beyond dyes and ultra-processing, they cite emulsifiers, preservatives, and conditioning agents as concerns. Emulsifiers are reported to erode the gut’s protective mucus layer, disrupt the microbiome, drive inflammation and metabolic disorders, and have been linked in long-term consumption to increased cancer risk, raising alarms about what’s now common in everyday foods.