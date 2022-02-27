BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ep# 164 ”A Coward, CON Man, Spoiled Race Baiter and HYPOCRITE!!!
Crusty Canuck
Crusty Canuck
5 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • February 27, 2022
Being kind to the CRUEL and Cruel to the KIND is how the Canadian "Liberal" Govt is promoting their brand to Canada while the world laughs at us.

#Unacceptable, #FringeMinority, #TheCrustyCanuckPodcast

$upport the Podcast via:

SUPPORT CRUSTY CANUCK HERE : ↙

https://crustycanuck.supercast.tech/

https://crustycanuck.ca/about/#Donations

https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/CrustyCanuck

SHOP: https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck



Sources:

From Toronto Sun's Brian Lilley, More JT Hypocrisy: https://torontosun.com/news/national/toronto-mp-thinks-a-freedom-convoy-term-is-call-for-hitler



If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥

Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/



FOLLOW:

Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca

Follow " Fork and Torch Society" @

https://forkandtorchsociety.com/

*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!

https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck



Contact / Follow me:

FB: https://www.facebook.com/CrustyCanuck

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-761723

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JOHNMIRWIN3

Canund: https://video.canund.com/@CrustyCanuck6772

Gab: https://gab.com/CrustyCanuck2112

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/aec3eebf-e7cb-4651-a96f-2627ecd1bd9e/the-crustycanuck's-podcast

Telegram: https://t.me/CrustyCanuck

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/crustycanuck72



Email: [email protected]

Mailing Address:

Crusty Canuck Podcast

PO BOX 3537

Wainwright , Alberta, Canada

T9W 1S9
Keywords
canadaukrainefreedomconvoy2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Putin Extends Western Food Import Ban Through 2028

Putin Extends Western Food Import Ban Through 2028

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

Garrison Vance
Industry lobbying gutted California&#8217;s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only &#8216;a shell&#8217;

Industry lobbying gutted California’s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only ‘a shell’

Willow Tohi
Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Douglas Harrington
Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Garrison Vance
Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy