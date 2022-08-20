CDC Quietly Revises Vaccine Guidelines

The CDC just quietly revised its guidelines on how to treat the vaxxed vs. the unvaxxed.



"Now you want to sit there and say the same thing that we've been saying in which you villianized us for? Oh that's comical! Thank you for casually walking back your dictatorship and including in your guidelines (the fact that) that we were right all along!"

See also: The Dangers of Vaccines

http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/07-2022



