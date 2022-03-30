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Rep. Massie Discusses Ukraine, Inflation, CDC Lawsuit, and Article V
The New American
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20 views • March 30, 2022
In this interview with The New American, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) addresses a number of topics, including: the U.S. handling of the situation in Ukraine; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent video address before a joint-session of Congress; inflation as a result of both massive Congressional spending and the Federal Reserve creating brand new money out of thin air, thereby devaluating the existing currency already in circulation; his lawsuit against the CDC over mask mandates on commercial airline flights; and where he stands when it comes to state legislatures applying to Congress to call for an Article V constitutional convention to supposedly rein in the federal government.
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nancy pelosifederal reservecongressjoe bidenukraineinflationconstitutionalistzelenskyyarticle vconstitutional conventioncon-concdc lawsuit
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