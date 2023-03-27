End of The Road For Some (Far and Wide)

💧 Big Berkey Stainless Steel Water Filtration System with Filters (Great For 1-4 People) 💧https://bit.ly/3YRfE37





One shift transitions into another, from the world of 2021 into economy collapse / restructuring and food woes for others depending which side of the planet you are on.













🥫 Ranger Bucket Set (592 Servings) Organic Emergency Storable Food Supply from the Brighteon Store: https://bit.ly/3ZCSmhN





➡️ FREE SUSTAINABILITY COURSE from THE GROW NETWORK where Marjory Wildcraft discusses methods to get your food growing up very quickly to produce half of the calories you need as we move into the spring planting season. http://homegrown2030.com





📻 EATON HAND CRANKED FRX3 Emergency NOAA Weather Radio + Phone Charger https://amzn.to/3DgUCBZ





🔥 Survival Kits for Every Emergency 🔥Help the Show and Help Yourself ADAPT 2030 Amazon Page Emergency Kit section https://www.amazon.com/shop/adapt2030





🎙️ LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A) Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight (EST) 🎙️ Streaming on eight platforms https://libertylinks.io/solarminimum





●▬▬ ADAPT 2030 MEMBERS ONLY Climate Preparedness Channels ▬▬●





🌎 https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030





🌎 https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030Tip Jar via -





🌎 https://www.paypal.me/adapt2030





●▬▬ SUPPORT ADAPT 2030 by VISITING OUR SPONSORS ▬▬●





➡️ My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings

https://www.foodwithadapt2030.com





➡️ True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds

https://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw





📣 PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations 📣

Mini Ice Age Conversations: https://adapt2030.libsyn.com/