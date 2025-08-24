BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CTP (20250826 S3EAugSpecial5) Stuart Kellogg ProLifeLeaders.net BTS/SP Video
6 views • 1 day ago

CTP S3EAugSpecial5 35m 13s before audio editing

CTP S3EAugSpecial5 NOTES ( listen (Tue Aug 26 2025 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

CTP (S3EAugSpecial5) Faith, Politics, and Protecting the Unborn

Exploring more of the world of fascinating Guests, Health, Human Nature, Music / Movies, Mysterious, Politics, Social Issues, and much more

Stuart Kellogg shares his journey from TV news management to pro-life advocacy through his program "Students in Action: Building Pro-Life Leaders." This educational initiative equips young Christians with the knowledge and tools to effectively engage in abortion discussions using science, constitutional principles, and compassionate approaches.

• Former TV executive who ran an ABC station in Jackson, Mississippi for 25 years

• Created a five-module program teaching students about worldview, Christian perspectives on life, and how to defend pro-life positions

• Emphasizes scientific facts about human development from conception - unique DNA, fingerprints, and potentially different blood type from mother

• Highlights Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's admission that Roe v. Wade was "egregiously wrong from the start" with "exceptionally weak reasoning"

• Program includes practical experience with pregnancy centers to demonstrate how pro-life advocates support women before and after birth

• Materials available at no cost (beyond printing) at ProLifeLeaders.net

• Teaches students to ask effective questions rather than just making statements

• Addresses common criticisms of the pro-life movement through education and practical experience

Find Stuart's program and materials at ProLifeLeaders.net or email [email protected] for more information.

[ Addl. Copyright material here-in, Used With Permission ]


Episode related links...

- http://ProLifeLeaders.net

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/abortion-the-profit-motive-side/

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/left-peddling-porn-to-children-those-not-destined-for-abortion/

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/introducing-the-latest-superhero-alumi-baby/

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/i-demand-my-equity-as-a-male-to-murder-for-my-convenience/

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/i-demand-my-equity-part-2/


"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

[ Some CTP episodes contain additional/separate Copyright materials, Used With Permission ]

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- Broadcast your thoughts w/ buzzsprout: tinyurl.com/BuzzsproutSignup

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

- Transcription Services by: Converter.App

- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)

(S3EAugSpecial5 Audio: 35m 13s Tue Aug 26 2025)

[ Stomping Rock Four Shots - Alex Grohl and Polish Genie - Ted Lenard Jr. & Polka Kings, Used With Permission Under License ]


some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video version of ChristiTutionalist Politics found via (Bitchute,Brighton,DailyMotion(France),Rumble,YouTube)...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit


In addition to seeing corresponding BeforeItsNews, SUBSTACK, or TheLibertyBeacon (when/where applicable) piece referenced in episodes of CTP, see too Show transcript on Podcast platforms that provide access to it (like buzzsprout (tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist)) for addl bonus material there-in


Keywords
politicsconstitutionpodcastchristianusaunited statesjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
