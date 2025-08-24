CTP (20250826 S3EAugSpecial5) Stuart Kellogg ProLifeLeaders.net BTS/SP Video

CTP S3EAugSpecial5 35m 13s before audio editing

CTP (S3EAugSpecial5) Faith, Politics, and Protecting the Unborn

Stuart Kellogg shares his journey from TV news management to pro-life advocacy through his program "Students in Action: Building Pro-Life Leaders." This educational initiative equips young Christians with the knowledge and tools to effectively engage in abortion discussions using science, constitutional principles, and compassionate approaches.

• Former TV executive who ran an ABC station in Jackson, Mississippi for 25 years

• Created a five-module program teaching students about worldview, Christian perspectives on life, and how to defend pro-life positions

• Emphasizes scientific facts about human development from conception - unique DNA, fingerprints, and potentially different blood type from mother

• Highlights Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's admission that Roe v. Wade was "egregiously wrong from the start" with "exceptionally weak reasoning"

• Program includes practical experience with pregnancy centers to demonstrate how pro-life advocates support women before and after birth

• Materials available at no cost (beyond printing) at ProLifeLeaders.net

• Teaches students to ask effective questions rather than just making statements

• Addresses common criticisms of the pro-life movement through education and practical experience

Find Stuart's program and materials at ProLifeLeaders.net or email [email protected] for more information.

Episode related links...

- http://ProLifeLeaders.net

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/abortion-the-profit-motive-side/

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/left-peddling-porn-to-children-those-not-destined-for-abortion/

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/introducing-the-latest-superhero-alumi-baby/

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/i-demand-my-equity-as-a-male-to-murder-for-my-convenience/

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/i-demand-my-equity-part-2/





