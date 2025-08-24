CTP (20250826 S3EAugSpecial5) Stuart Kellogg ProLifeLeaders.net BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3EAugSpecial5) Faith, Politics, and Protecting the Unborn
Exploring more of the world of fascinating Guests, Health, Human Nature, Music / Movies, Mysterious, Politics, Social Issues, and much more
Stuart Kellogg shares his journey from TV news management to pro-life advocacy through his program "Students in Action: Building Pro-Life Leaders." This educational initiative equips young Christians with the knowledge and tools to effectively engage in abortion discussions using science, constitutional principles, and compassionate approaches.
• Former TV executive who ran an ABC station in Jackson, Mississippi for 25 years
• Created a five-module program teaching students about worldview, Christian perspectives on life, and how to defend pro-life positions
• Emphasizes scientific facts about human development from conception - unique DNA, fingerprints, and potentially different blood type from mother
• Highlights Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's admission that Roe v. Wade was "egregiously wrong from the start" with "exceptionally weak reasoning"
• Program includes practical experience with pregnancy centers to demonstrate how pro-life advocates support women before and after birth
• Materials available at no cost (beyond printing) at ProLifeLeaders.net
• Teaches students to ask effective questions rather than just making statements
• Addresses common criticisms of the pro-life movement through education and practical experience
Find Stuart's program and materials at ProLifeLeaders.net or email [email protected] for more information.
