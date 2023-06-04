Create New Account
Revealed! The Messiah's Ministry - Exactly When & How Long Was It?
Eclipse Event Signs
Published a day ago |

Exactly when was the ministry of Jesus, the Messiah? How long was it? Many people assume they know the answers to these questions. But is what they believe correct? In this presentation we examine multiple evidences within the Biblical text and determine if tradition has it right. Or has scholarship missed some very important information that has now been revealed.

Keywords
baptismjesuschristianmiraclecrucifixionministrysecond comingeclipse

