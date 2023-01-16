Οι ευπαθείς ομαδές(αμεα) και η φυγή τους στα βουνά.Έσχατα χρόνια.Παναγιώτης Τουλάτος

Ενα πολυ σοβαρό θέμα στην εποχή των εσχάτων είναι η φυγή των ανθρώπων που ανήκουν στις ευπαθείς ομάδες.Πως θα καταφέρουν να φύγουν από τις πόλεις αν υπάρχουν κινητικά και άλλα σοβαρά προβλήματα υγείας.
Για αυτό προσέχετε όλοι την υγεία σας!
