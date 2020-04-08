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Episode 53: WrestleMania 36 (A Homewrecker Review)
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3 views • April 08, 2020
This week, we talk all about WrestleMania 36... a show so big it had to be held over 2 nights! The show had a Last Man Standing match, Championship matches, a ladder match, a Boneyard match, a Firefly Funhouse match, and more! We give our thoughts on all of it this week on The Homewrecker Podcast!
Episode Links: www.wwe.com
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links: www.wwe.com
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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