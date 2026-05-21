These are very good links to study (see description) God's will be done. Our Lord&Saviour Jesus Christ must be fully trusted & He is coming. We must stedfastly look unto Jesus&Obey/Do His Godly Will.

https://classicbiblearchive.com

https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#quarto

some say isreal true birthday isn't May 14 but may 21-22 sunset to sunset according to the torah calendar



https://www.bibles-online.net/

At 16, Jesus Told Me He’d Return When I Turn 66

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=at_b9fGn2us

I Just Had A Vision Of 2 White Full Moons - I Heard, "Completion Next Phase!"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzIFGD-pfU8

Holy Spirit Led Message

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdlwWcyuedg

An Angel Warned Him What Happens in the Final Moments Before the Rapture | Mike Rodriguez

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCq_my4Y6AY

🔥I SAW the Crucifixion and It Was Worse Than the Movies! | Robyn Cunningham

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UyrtoC0rt60

Buddhist Struck by Lightning, Encounters Jesus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BEPd21xRwfY

THE CHURCH WILL NOT BE HERE FOR THE GREAT TRIBULATION!🔥 RAPTURE IS IMMINENT!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8CUuosbQKI

One Church Under God

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nfx8wIFEB5Y





https://libguides.bc.edu/history_of_Christianity/ancient

https://ehrmanblog.org/all-the-christian-writings-of-the-first-hundred-years/

https://www.athensbible.org/history-of-christian-writers/

Romans 5 Translation by William Tyndale 1534