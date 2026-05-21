BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

These are very good links to study (see description) God's will be done. Our Lord&Saviour Jesus Christ must be fully trusted & He is coming. We must stedfastly look unto Jesus&Obey/Do His Godly Will.
Just a Messenger of God
Just a Messenger of God
16 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • Today

https://classicbiblearchive.com

https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#quarto

some say isreal true birthday isn't May 14 but may 21-22 sunset to sunset according to the torah calendar

https://www.bibles-online.net/

At 16, Jesus Told Me He’d Return When I Turn 66

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=at_b9fGn2us

I Just Had A Vision Of 2 White Full Moons - I Heard, "Completion Next Phase!"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzIFGD-pfU8

Holy Spirit Led Message

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdlwWcyuedg

An Angel Warned Him What Happens in the Final Moments Before the Rapture | Mike Rodriguez

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCq_my4Y6AY

🔥I SAW the Crucifixion and It Was Worse Than the Movies! | Robyn Cunningham

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UyrtoC0rt60

Buddhist Struck by Lightning, Encounters Jesus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BEPd21xRwfY

THE CHURCH WILL NOT BE HERE FOR THE GREAT TRIBULATION!🔥 RAPTURE IS IMMINENT!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8CUuosbQKI

One Church Under God

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nfx8wIFEB5Y


https://libguides.bc.edu/history_of_Christianity/ancient

https://ehrmanblog.org/all-the-christian-writings-of-the-first-hundred-years/

https://www.athensbible.org/history-of-christian-writers/

Romans 5 Translation by William Tyndale 1534

5:15But the gyfte is not lyke as the synne. For yf thorow the synne of one many be deed: moche more plenteous vpon many was the grace of God and gyfte by grace: which grace was geven by one man Iesus Christ.
5:16And ye gifte is not over one synne as deeth cam thorow one synne of one yt synned. For damnacion cam of one synne vnto condemnacion: but the gyft cam to iustify fro many synnes.
5:17For yf by the synne of one deeth raigned by the meanes of one moche more shall they which receave aboundance of grace and of the gyfte of rightewesnes raygne in lyfe by the meanes of one (that is to saye) Iesus Christ.
5:18Lykewyse then as by the synne of one condemnacion cam on all men: eve so by the iustifyinge of one cometh the rightewesnes that bringeth lyfe vpo all men.
5:19For as by one manes disobediece many be cam synners: so by ye obediece of one shall many be made righteous.
5:20But ye lawe in the meane tyme entred in yt synne shuld encreace. Neverthelater where aboundaunce of synne was there was more plenteousnes of grace.
5:21That as synne had raigned vnto deeth even so might grace raygne thorow rightewesnes vnto eternall lyfe by the helpe of Iesu Christ.
Keywords
healthnewsgodgospellovecrossjesussalvationmiraclerapturefaithliveprophesyrealityheartrepentshareobeyhopefastpraypromise
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Israel advances plans to seize Palestinian properties near Al-Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem

Israel advances plans to seize Palestinian properties near Al-Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem

Patrick Lewis
Illinois Firearm ID Law Challenged in Federal Lawsuit

Illinois Firearm ID Law Challenged in Federal Lawsuit

Douglas Harrington
The $35 Million Epstein-Iran War coverup: How Trump and AIPAC ousted the principled Thomas Massie

The $35 Million Epstein-Iran War coverup: How Trump and AIPAC ousted the principled Thomas Massie

Lance D Johnson
Senators Propose Legislation to Regulate AI Chatbots Over Child Safety Concerns

Senators Propose Legislation to Regulate AI Chatbots Over Child Safety Concerns

Chase Codewell
The 31% diabetes reversal: How a smarter Mediterranean diet rewires the body&#8217;s metabolic destiny

The 31% diabetes reversal: How a smarter Mediterranean diet rewires the body’s metabolic destiny

Lance D Johnson
Study: Seven-Day Water-Only Fasting Triggers Major Biological Shifts After Three Days

Study: Seven-Day Water-Only Fasting Triggers Major Biological Shifts After Three Days

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy