Forced Jabs For Kids?

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Update: Your Kids, Our Rules
* Covid ‘vaccine’ will be forced in schools after CDC vote.
* States establish vax requirements for school children, but many states follow CDC’s childhood immunization schedule.
* The CDC complained about our segment on the ’rona vax being required for kids to attend school.
* We stand by what we said.
* Here’s our response.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 October 2022