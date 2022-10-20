Create New Account
Forced Jabs For Kids?
Update: Your Kids, Our Rules

* Covid ‘vaccine’ will be forced in schools after CDC vote.

* States establish vax requirements for school children, but many states follow CDC’s childhood immunization schedule.

* The CDC complained about our segment on the ’rona vax being required for kids to attend school.

* We stand by what we said.

* Here’s our response.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314032736112

