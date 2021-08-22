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AstraZeneca Jab Broadcasts As Bluetooth Device
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408 views • August 22, 2021
Would not have anticipated they'd be so bold to immediately assign you a Bluetooth ID that would by default broadcast a pairing signal at all times for other devices in its vicinity to connect to, implanting a WIFI array that they can assemble within your living tissue.
Now that we know more about mageto protein technology, it helps explain why magnets are sticking to the jab location.
It instructs your body to make its own WIFI card out of your body's cells so it can communicate.
Their obsession with 5G should start to make more sense.
Now that we know more about mageto protein technology, it helps explain why magnets are sticking to the jab location.
It instructs your body to make its own WIFI card out of your body's cells so it can communicate.
Their obsession with 5G should start to make more sense.
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