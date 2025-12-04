Sandi Adams Explains Agentic Ai - The Greatest threat to all beings

Are We About to Hand Our Decision-Making Over to Machines?

Project Libertas hosts Sandi Adams :- in Stroud, Gloucester England.

Sandi Adams researcher, Speaker & News Reporter for UK Column gives a stark warning about this new form of AI that takes agency from the human and gives it to AI.

Governments and global institutions are now developing

“Agentic AI”

— artificial intelligence systems designed to act

autonomously

, make decisions, and direct public services. Germany and Ukraine are already collaborating on this, and plans are underway to bring similar systems into the UK for the

Civil Service, NHS, Education, Social Care, and Policing

.

This means a shift from

AI serving humans

to

humans obeying AI-driven authority

.

We must fight this ….