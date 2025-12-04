BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sandi Adams Explains Agentic Ai - The Greatest threat to all beings
TheBasesProject
TheBasesProject
264 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 2 days ago

Are We About to Hand Our Decision-Making Over to Machines?

Project Libertas hosts Sandi Adams :- in Stroud, Gloucester England.
Sandi Adams researcher, Speaker & News Reporter for UK Column gives a stark warning about this new form of AI that takes agency from the human and gives it to AI.
Governments and global institutions are now developing
“Agentic AI”
— artificial intelligence systems designed to act
autonomously
, make decisions, and direct public services. Germany and Ukraine are already collaborating on this, and plans are underway to bring similar systems into the UK for the
Civil Service, NHS, Education, Social Care, and Policing
.
This means a shift from
AI serving humans
to
humans obeying AI-driven authority
.
We must fight this ….

Keywords
humanityaicontrolagentic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy