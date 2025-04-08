BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
APRIL FOOLS DAY
APRIL FOOLS DAY 


SEPT. 7 LATIN, SEPTUM IS 7. NOT 9. 


OCT 8 (OCTOPUS, OCTOGON etc.) NOT10. 


NOV (NOVEM) LATIN WORD FOR 9 NOT 11. 


DEC. IS 10 (DECADE), NOT 12.


 THEY LIE MAKE and MAKE EVERYTHING CONFUSING 


ON PURPOSE. NON METRIC MEASUREMENT 


SYSTEMS, NON METRIC SYSTEMS OF TIME, 


OUR LANGUAGE, "SPELLING" CURSING 


AND CURSIVE. LITERALLY EVERYTHING. 


TIME IS A MAN MADE CONSTRUCT. THE 


CALENDAR DOESN'T MAKE SENSE, THE 


"HOLIDAYS" MOSTLY PAGEN OR SOME EVIL 


BS. TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT. 


Week, weak, week end weakened by the weak day on the weak end of your WORK WEEK. Month means moon, The words "month" and "moon" are cognates, meaning they share a common root, because the concept of a "month" originally referred to the time it took for the moon to complete one cycle of phases, and thus the word "month" is derived from the moon's cycle


#hoax #newyear #AprilFools #gregoriancalender #conspriacy #hiddentruth

