APRIL FOOLS DAY





SEPT. 7 LATIN, SEPTUM IS 7. NOT 9.





OCT 8 (OCTOPUS, OCTOGON etc.) NOT10.





NOV (NOVEM) LATIN WORD FOR 9 NOT 11.





DEC. IS 10 (DECADE), NOT 12.





THEY LIE MAKE and MAKE EVERYTHING CONFUSING





ON PURPOSE. NON METRIC MEASUREMENT





SYSTEMS, NON METRIC SYSTEMS OF TIME,





OUR LANGUAGE, "SPELLING" CURSING





AND CURSIVE. LITERALLY EVERYTHING.





TIME IS A MAN MADE CONSTRUCT. THE





CALENDAR DOESN'T MAKE SENSE, THE





"HOLIDAYS" MOSTLY PAGEN OR SOME EVIL





BS. TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT.





Week, weak, week end weakened by the weak day on the weak end of your WORK WEEK. Month means moon, The words "month" and "moon" are cognates, meaning they share a common root, because the concept of a "month" originally referred to the time it took for the moon to complete one cycle of phases, and thus the word "month" is derived from the moon's cycle





