© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
APRIL FOOLS DAY
SEPT. 7 LATIN, SEPTUM IS 7. NOT 9.
OCT 8 (OCTOPUS, OCTOGON etc.) NOT10.
NOV (NOVEM) LATIN WORD FOR 9 NOT 11.
DEC. IS 10 (DECADE), NOT 12.
THEY LIE MAKE and MAKE EVERYTHING CONFUSING
ON PURPOSE. NON METRIC MEASUREMENT
SYSTEMS, NON METRIC SYSTEMS OF TIME,
OUR LANGUAGE, "SPELLING" CURSING
AND CURSIVE. LITERALLY EVERYTHING.
TIME IS A MAN MADE CONSTRUCT. THE
CALENDAR DOESN'T MAKE SENSE, THE
"HOLIDAYS" MOSTLY PAGEN OR SOME EVIL
BS. TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT.
Week, weak, week end weakened by the weak day on the weak end of your WORK WEEK. Month means moon, The words "month" and "moon" are cognates, meaning they share a common root, because the concept of a "month" originally referred to the time it took for the moon to complete one cycle of phases, and thus the word "month" is derived from the moon's cycle
#hoax #newyear #AprilFools #gregoriancalender #conspriacy #hiddentruth