Russia’s Hidden World of SSPs, Psi-Corps and ET Alliances
Michael Salla


April 22, 2024


On May 4th Dr. Michael Salla will be hosting another mind expanding webinar. this one is on Russia's secret space program, elusive psi-corps and ET Alliances. This is a short trailer to introduce you to the origins, history, and capabilities of Russia’s SSP and what it means today for coming events.


More info available at: https://exopolitics.org/russias-secret-space-program-enigmatic-psi-corps-its-non-human-connection/


To Register: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/russiassp


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PAPutgFCqfs

aliensrussiaetextraterrestrialssecret space programtrailerwebinarexopoliticsmichael sallaallianceshidden worldsspspsi-corps

