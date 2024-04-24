Russia’s Hidden World of SSPs, Psi-Corps and ET Alliances

Michael Salla
April 22, 2024
On May 4th Dr. Michael Salla will be hosting another mind expanding webinar. this one is on Russia's secret space program, elusive psi-corps and ET Alliances. This is a short trailer to introduce you to the origins, history, and capabilities of Russia’s SSP and what it means today for coming events.
More info available at: https://exopolitics.org/russias-secret-space-program-enigmatic-psi-corps-its-non-human-connection/
To Register: https://www.crowdcast.io/c/russiassp
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PAPutgFCqfs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.