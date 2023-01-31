Brian Berletic at the New Atlas has an excellent video on the tactical problems the Russians have to solve in the Special Military Operation. He points out that engaging trenches with direct fire from tanks and IFVs and then having the infantry seize a trenchline are the second to last, and last steps in the actual process - and we see that play out above. The 40th Naval infantry brigade, providing supporting attacks to aid the 155th Brigade as it attempts to seize Ugledar, are seen here clearing a VSU trenchline.

