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🔥 Iran drops new Minions-themed toon featuring pirate Trump enslaved by Bibi
The viral, Despicable Me-style animation features an infected, purple-skinned Trump and his pirate crew trying to seize an Iranian commercial vessel, only to be outplayed by Iran’s mosquito speedboat fleet.
Cynthia... I've got another LEGO video showing up soon.