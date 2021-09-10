The Chase scene from Pet (2016)

In Southern California during the early twenty-first century, Holly, a pretty blonde waitress, is headed home after a tiring day. However, owning a car is out of the question because of her low-wage job and high rent apartment. She can barely afford to ride the bus, so using a cab or ride-share isn't an option. On the other hand, the distance between her job and her place is walkable; therefore, she doesn't consider it a ridiculous burden. And besides, she likes the evening air and the sights and sounds of her vibrant neighborhood. And considering the characters that hang out in her community, Holly blended right in, looking almost like a biker chick with her dark jacket, black jeans, and matching high heel boots.

But as Holly nears her home, the dark nocturnal street appears empty. Suddenly, she notices an odd noise. Despite the clopping of her boots, the pretty girl hears what sounds like a second set of footsteps. Slowing her pace, the phantom footsteps did the same. Coming to a complete stop, the pretty blond is uncertain if she's hearing the echoing of her own boots. The girl then hears the quick shuffling of someone else's feet.

Quickly swing around, Holly was surprised to see just the long empty street behind her.

Regardless of this, the blonde girl knew she wasn't alone. Continuing on her way, Holly quickly heard the sound of those footsteps once more. She instantly and surreptitiously takes the pepper spray from her purse. She doesn't know who's following her, but this pretty girl has no intention of being anyone's victim.

Appearing out of the darkness, a hoodie-clad figure continues to follow the pretty waitress. With her senses heightened to the extreme, Holly's full attention was on those footsteps behind her. Reaching the warm light of a street lamp at the end of the block, Holly turns to confront whoever is stalking her. But at that precise instant, a lonely, homeless guy inadvertently stumbles into her blind spot, accidentally bumping into her.

Reacting like a cat that's just got its tail caught in the door, the blonde girl quickly swings about and hoses down this unfortunate with her pepper spray. As the man screams in agony, Holly makes a hasty retreat from the scene. The pretty girl quickly faded into the darkness of a side street, as did the fast clip-clopping of her boots.

Cursing and griping, the homeless guy shuffles away as the hooded stranger appears on that same street corner. And as the light from the streetlamp shines down upon him, this creepy little man is unconcerned that his quarry has fled into the night because he already knows where she lives.

A brief time later, Holly is in her bathroom getting ready for bed while her hoodie-clad stalker is making his way into her apartment thanks to the fire escape and a conveniently left open window. Noticing a noise coming from her living room, the pretty blonde girl immediately goes to investigate. Seeing nothing in the dim room, she notices the window and figures the sound coming from outside. Shutting the window, Holly heads off to meet the Sandman. As she lies down on her bed and turns off the light, her stalker emerges from the shadows. Before she could even scream, this creep struggles and snuggles with her. As this man injects her with a hypodermic needle, he tells her to be calm that it's just an anesthetic that will put her under in a second. To her shock and surprise, Holly recognized Seth's voice.

Holly barely remembers him from high school, but Seth had never forgotten about her. For he had a crush on her that has only metastasized and to an insatiable lust. So much so that when she recently crossed paths with him, he made a clumsy attempt to romance her. Which didn't sit well with her boyfriend, who quickly gave Seth the smackdown. As the pretty waitress faded into unconsciousness, she could only imagine all the sick and perverted things that Seth had in store for her.