Haley Joel Osment hurled Jewish slurs at cops in newly released body cam footage from his arrest for alleged public intoxication.
“I’ve been kidnapped by a f–king Nazi,” the “Sixth Sense” star can be heard saying while in the back of a cop car, according to footage obtained by The Post.
He also called the officer a Jewish slur.
Read more at https://pagesix.com/2025/04/17/celebrity-news/haley-joel-osment-yells-jewish-slurs-struggles-with-police-in-arrest-video/
